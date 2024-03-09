140% increase in Formula E FIA Girls on Track participation, presented by Hankook, for immersive on-site programmes during Season 9 vs Season 8

Participation at enhanced Season 10 activations already up 25% compared to last season

Season 10 boasts activations, workshops and career talks in every race market, impacting more than 2,000 girls with double the number of activations planned vs Season 9

By the end of Season 10, Formula E will have benefitted more than 4,500 girls since the start of the programme in Season 5

Formula E has today announced a 140% increase in participants for Season 9’s FIA Girls on Track programme, presented by Hankook, including a 25% increase for the first two events of Season 10, reaffirming its commitment to education and gender inclusivity in motorsport.

Last season Formula E delivered five events at races focused on engaging with girls aged 12 to 18, providing on-site programmes at track including offsite talks in schools and universities. During the immersive one-day experience women from within the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship take the girls through sessions focused on STEM subjects, motorsport, sustainability and media, including the opportunity to put their driving skills to the test on bespoke e-karting tracks or racing simulators.

In December 2023, Formula E also announced that it would be increasing the number of FIA Girls on Track from five events to all races, with an expected number of participants totalling more than 2,500 by the end of the season. Since Formula E began hosting the sessions at races in Season 5, more than 2,000 young girls have benefited from the programme and even made their way into roles within the all-electric championship and wider motorsport sector.

Julia Pallé, VP Sustainability, Formula E, said:

“The growth of this leading programme has been incredible to see as young girls start to embrace and pursue opportunities around STEM education and motorsport. Formula E is a pioneer in this space and acts as a genuine platform to upskill and educate girls, but most importantly giving them confidence to pursue their dreams and achieve great things within the motorsport sector.”

The new elevated programme for Season 10 is proudly supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner), ABB (Global Partner), WAE (Official Partner), with the series’ Official Partner, Allianz, supporting this initiative as a new Global Partner.

To be part of the FIA Girls on Track community in Season 10 and join us at one of the race, head here and sign up now!

