Close to the International airport in the South East, the participants swum in the incredible protected Marine Park at Blue Bay. The best open water swimming on the island, teeming with tropical fish and excellent visibility. The blue bay marine reserve water was shallow, making the magical coral reefs a challenge for both the organisers and swimmers alike.

Swimmers arriving back on the beach exclaimed that they had seen turtles and many fish below. The good quality, quieter roads explored a very typical Mauritian landscape combining mountain and ocean views. A rolling hills bike course to push hard or enjoy the scenery.



The run course provided a pleasantly distracting mix of sugar cane trails, tar roads and palm tree lined white sand beaches to the incredible finish venue. The two forest sections provided much needed shade and the road offered fleet footed respite from the heavier sand sections and rocky trails of the scenic run which the legend Julien Absalon racing his first triathlon said afterwards was his favorite part of the race.

Like this: Like Loading...