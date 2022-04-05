The Eternal City will welcome thousands of fans onto the streets for the first time in two years as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship arrives for the double-header Rome E-Prix this weekend, Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 April.

Returning fans will have plenty to cheer as DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT’s Italian driver, Antonio Giovinazzi, makes his home race debut in Formula E.

Street racing hadn’t been a part of Roman culture for 62 years prior to Formula E visiting in 2018, and the track uses parts of the old Tre Fontane circuit from the 1920s – with the start line on Via delle Tre Fontane.

The 19-turn 3.385km Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR, one of the longest on the ABB Formula E calendar, is a mix of high-speed corners, tight complex sections and undulations with plenty of opportunities for overtaking.

The 22 all-electric race cars will speed around landmarks including the Palazzo dei Congressi and Piazzale Marconi as the race navigates the iconic Palazzo della Civilta Italiana, known as the “Square Coliseum” with the Ninfeo Park forming part of the circuit’s perimeter. A new update for this year sees the start moved to Viale delle Tre Fontane between Turns 3 and 4 with the finish on the approach to Turn 19 on Viale dell’Industria.