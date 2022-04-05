|
Established in 2017, Prometeon joins as a WorldSBK Official Sponsor until 2025. Prometeon produces tyres dedicated to the industrial world, including the transport of goods and passengers. Prometeon is driven by a continuous in-house development of innovative technological solutions to develop its high-performance product ranges which are designed to improve the efficiency of each fleet. Prometeon Tyre Group (PTG), is the only global tyre manufacturer entirely focused on the industrial market, which includes trucks, buses, agro and OTR tyres and has just launched its new generation of tyres, the Serie 02 under the Pirelli brand, which represents its state-of-the-art in terms innovation and sustainability.
With its commercial presence in over 150 countries, Prometeon will benefit from the Championship’s worldwide exposure, as the partnership means PTG will feature on trackside banners during the season. This new agreement will also see WorldSBK fans benefiting from a dedicated experience in the paddock, whilst Prometeon VIP guests will be invited to Show Gala Dinners in the SBK Pit Lounge area.