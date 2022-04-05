Established in 2017, Prometeon joins as a WorldSBK Official Sponsor until 2025. Prometeon produces tyres dedicated to the industrial world, including the transport of goods and passengers. Prometeon is driven by a continuous in-house development of innovative technological solutions to develop its high-performance product ranges which are designed to improve the efficiency of each fleet. Prometeon Tyre Group (PTG), is the only global tyre manufacturer entirely focused on the industrial market, which includes trucks, buses, agro and OTR tyres and has just launched its new generation of tyres, the Serie 02 under the Pirelli brand, which represents its state-of-the-art in terms innovation and sustainability.
 
With its commercial presence in over 150 countries, Prometeon will benefit from the Championship’s worldwide exposure, as the partnership means PTG will feature on trackside banners during the season. This new agreement will also see WorldSBK fans benefiting from a dedicated experience in the paddock, whilst Prometeon VIP guests will be invited to Show Gala Dinners in the SBK Pit Lounge area.
Roberto Righi,
General Manager of Prometeon Tyre Group:
“Superbike was a natural choice, because it is one of the greatest expressions of motorsports competitions worldwide. Last year’s Championship, dominated by a challenge in the last corner between six-time WorldSBK Champion Jonathan Rea and the new king of the category Toprak Razgatlioglu, was the most exciting in 20 years. Prometeon is a company that thrives on passion and challenges, just like the racing world. We enter with the aim of being a long-term partner for WorldSBK because we are convinced that it is an excellent opportunity to add value to our brand and offer engaging experiences to our customers”.

Francesco Valentino,
Head of WorldSBK Commercial & Marketing dept.:
“We are thrilled to launch this new partnership with Prometeon. This project represents a business-to-business opportunity to be exploited and maximised at its best. The internationality, which brings us together, plays a key role in targeting the pre-established goals that have been set for the project in terms of awareness and sales promotion. We are convinced Prometeon will become a valuable partner, not only for Dorna WSBK Organization, but also for all parties involved in WorldSBK.”
 The hidden tool for a successful WorldSBK event
 
When we think about motorcycles racing teams’ tools, we don’t think about teams’ trucks. Prometeon, and its range of tyres dedicated to vehicles such as heavy goods vehicles (HGV), joining WorldSBK’s Official Sponsors gave us the opportunity to explore how they are fundamental tools for the Superbike Paddock. 

From Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) to teams and suppliers, everyone uses HGVs to transport their material between events. Ahead of each round, a paddock map is created by DWO Organisation Department to allocate a space for each of them.

For DWO, trucks are essential to transport the technical equipment as well as the commercial hospitalities between races. Two are dedicated to the TV Compound area, the Outside Broadcast (OB) van where the International Programme Feed is created, and the tender lorry, which transports all the equipment for the TV cameras.

HGVs are essential for a team taking part in motorsports competitions. Teams not only need them to transport their bikes but also for the box facilities, all the racing equipment and spare parts for the race weekend. The team trucks, parked at the back of the pit box, are an extension of the box. Some teams have dedicated working areas at the back of the vehicle and all spare parts needed for a race weekend are stocked inside. In addition to its storage role, a truck also turns into meeting spaces, riders’ rooms and much more. It can also include bedrooms for team members who prefer to sleep at the track instead of at a hotel. The HGV is the team’s home away from their workshop. Both the team members and the riders appreciate the quietness inside, being away from the Paddock restlessness. Many teams also have trucks as the base of their hospitalities set up, a place where they can welcome their guests and relax between the sessions.
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR