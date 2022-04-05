When we think about motorcycles racing teams’ tools, we don’t think about teams’ trucks. Prometeon, and its range of tyres dedicated to vehicles such as heavy goods vehicles (HGV), joining WorldSBK’s Official Sponsors gave us the opportunity to explore how they are fundamental tools for the Superbike Paddock.

From Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) to teams and suppliers, everyone uses HGVs to transport their material between events. Ahead of each round, a paddock map is created by DWO Organisation Department to allocate a space for each of them.

For DWO, trucks are essential to transport the technical equipment as well as the commercial hospitalities between races. Two are dedicated to the TV Compound area, the Outside Broadcast (OB) van where the International Programme Feed is created, and the tender lorry, which transports all the equipment for the TV cameras.

HGVs are essential for a team taking part in motorsports competitions. Teams not only need them to transport their bikes but also for the box facilities, all the racing equipment and spare parts for the race weekend. The team trucks, parked at the back of the pit box, are an extension of the box. Some teams have dedicated working areas at the back of the vehicle and all spare parts needed for a race weekend are stocked inside. In addition to its storage role, a truck also turns into meeting spaces, riders’ rooms and much more. It can also include bedrooms for team members who prefer to sleep at the track instead of at a hotel. The HGV is the team’s home away from their workshop. Both the team members and the riders appreciate the quietness inside, being away from the Paddock restlessness. Many teams also have trucks as the base of their hospitalities set up, a place where they can welcome their guests and relax between the sessions.