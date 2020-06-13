Following is the statement from Formula One on their decision to cancel races in Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan –

“Formula 1 is working with all partners to finalise the remaining calendar for the season. We are confident in our plans to have between 15-18 races by the time our season concludes in Abu Dhabi in mid-December and expect to publish the finalised calendar before we start our season in Austria.

As part of the discussions to finalise our calendar we have maintained close dialogues with our promoters and authorities and continue to monitor the specific and varying COVID-19 developments in each country. At all times we will ensure the safety of the Formula 1 community and the communities we visit is the number one priority.

As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season. These decisions have been taken due to the different challenges our promoters face in those countries. In Singapore and Azerbaijan the long lead times required to construct street circuits made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible and in Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race.

At the same time we have made significant progress with existing and new promoters on the revised calendar and have been particularly encouraged by the interest that has been shown by new venues in hosting a Formula 1 race during the 2020 season.

We appreciate this is still a time of uncertainty and complexity around the world and will continue to ensure we proceed with the 2020 season in a cautious and flexible way. We have detailed and robust safety plans in place to ensure we begin our season in the safest possible way.”

