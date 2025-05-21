Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS – Astana Team) wins the eleventh stage of the FantaGiro d’Italia, the 186 km Viareggio – Castelnovo ne’ Monti .

The leader in the Maglia Azzurra classification collected a total of 65 points : 5 points for placings in the daily intermediate sprints, 4 for second place in the Red Bull Km, 15 for first place in the 1st category Gpm, 10 for victory in the 2nd category Gpm. For the XDS – Astana Team representative, there were also 5 points for the Brindisi Bonus, 10 for the Bouquet Bonus, 1 for the Conad “Does the shopping” Bonus, 5 for the SOLO Caffè Monorigine “Faccio da SOLO” Bonus (stays alone in the lead for at least 10 km) and 10 for the Escape Prize.

In second place was the Giro stage winner Richard Carapaz (Ef Education – EasyPost) with 55 points : 30 for the victory at the finish line in Castelnovo ne’ Monti, 5 for the placing in the partial general classification of the Giro, 10 for the victory in the 2nd category GPM, and 10 for the Bonus Regina “La passione non finita mai”, awarded to the rider over 30 who wins a stage at the Giro d’Italia.

Third place for Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) with 44 points : 6 points for first place in the Red Bull Km, 9 for placing in the 1st category GPM, 6 for second place in the 2nd category GPM, 10 for the Combativity Award, 3 for the Conad “Does the shopping” Bonus and 10 for the Telethon Foundation “Bonus Borraccia” Bonus (given to the rider who donates his water bottle to a fan).

FantaGiro d’Italia Standings Stage 11: Viareggio – Castelnovo ne’ Monti

POSITION RUNNER’S NAME POINTS 1 Lorenzo Fortunato 65 2 Richard Carapaz 55 3 Nairo Quintana 44 4 Isaac Del Toro 36 5 John Ayuso 25

This is the top five of the general classification of the FantaGiro d’Italia 2025 after the eleventh stage:

POSITION RUNNER’S NAME POINTS 1 Mads Pedersen 372 2 Lorenzo Fortunato 276 3 Isaac Del Toro 251 4 John Ayuso 231 5 Primož Roglič 210

