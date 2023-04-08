With the 32nd edition of the SEA Games less than a month away, the Indonesian Under-22 side has lined up four friendly matches to further hone the squad.

Following the official draw for the men’s football event earlier this week, Indonesia head coach Indra Sjafri is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to win the nation’s first SEA Games gold medal in 23 years.

“We will first play Bhayangkara FC (on 11 April 2023). Then, on 14 and 16 April 2023, we will take on Lebanon.

“For the last friendly either on 18 or 19 April 2023, we will play another game with a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent.”

For the SEA Games this year, Indonesia are in Group A against host Cambodia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Timor Leste.

The team will leave for Cambodia on 24 April 2023.

INDONESIA U22 TRAINING SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Ernando Ari, Satrio Azhar, Muhammad Darmawan, Muhammad Adisatryo

DEFENDERS: Komang Tri Arta, Bagas Kaffa, Komang Teguh, Fajar Fathurrahman, Salman Alfarid, Rizky Ridho, Akbar Arjunsyah, Rio Fahmi, Rangga Widiansyah, Haykal Alhafiz, Alfeandra Dewangga, Ifan Nanda

MIDFIELDERS: Seiya Da Costa, David Maulana, Andy Harjito, Taufany Muslihuddin, Theo Numberi, Beckham Putra, Braif Fatari, Kanu Helmiawan, Rifky Dwi, Tri Setiawan, Ikhsan Nul, Fadilla Akbar

STRIKERS: Titan Agung, Ramai Rumakiek, Salmani, Witan Sulaeman, Jeam Kelly Sroyer, Irfan Jauhari, Bahril Fahreza, Ramadhan Sananta.

#AFF

#PSSI

#FFC

#SEAG2023

Like this: Like Loading...