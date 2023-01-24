Rugby World Cup year kicked off with an event bringing together all of France 2023 stakeholders in Paris

French Minister of Sports, Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa-Castéra announce “We will be up to the challenge of this extraordinary event”

Rugby World Cup 2023 will “Celebrate Togetherness” and rugby’s unique ability to unite people

Positive and productive meetings took place as the tournament is on track for its delivery

France is preparing to welcome international fans with “Rugby Villages” in host cities

Official RWC 2023 ticketing resale platform will launch on 24 January at 18:00 CET

The family behind the delivery of Rugby World Cup 2023 in France have underscored their commitment to delivering one of the great sports events as they gathered for a special celebration in Paris.

Leading figures from the French Sports Ministry, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and the French National Olympic Committee (CNOSF) presented their wishes alongside World Rugby and France 2023 representatives, reaffirming the collective mission to deliver a transformative and engaging Rugby World Cup that will deliver multiple significant benefits for Rugby and France.

Productive and positive meetings took place between the France 2023 Organising Committee and World Rugby to review the progress to date and plan the final push as the tournament enters its operational delivery phase. An updated project roadmap and budget will be presented to the France 2023 board on 2 February to consolidate the good progress and set this year’s priorities with the event expected to leave a tangible legacy benefiting the French grassroot rugby. Rugby World Cup 2023 will kick-off on 8 September with a blockbuster at Stade de France (Saint-Denis) when hosts France will face New Zealand in front of a sold-out crowd.

FRANCE READY TO WELCOME THE WORLD

Across 48 matches, 51 days and nine host cities, fans will be able to experience the best of France and its lifestyle. Organisers and host cities are working together to implement Rugby Villages in the heart of host cities where the local public and international visitors can gather to share their passion for rugby and enjoy activities and products linked to France and the tournament. In a video published today, France 2023 is inviting rugby fans to get ready for an exceptional event and moments of celebrations together with more than 600,000 international visitors expected during the tournament.

Following unprecedented demand for tickets and with more than two million tickets already sold, the Organising Committee will launch the official resale platform on Tuesday, 24 January at 18:00 CET. The website is the only official and secured way for fans to resell tickets bought during the previous sale phases. Tickets sold on other websites won’t guarantee access to the Rugby World Cup 2023 venues.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “The waiting is almost over! Rugby World Cup 2023 will be the main event in rugby’s 200th birthday celebrations and as we begin the year of the tournament, the spirit of unity across all stakeholders is strong. We can say with great confidence that France is ready. Ready to welcome the world’s best players for an unforgettable celebration of rugby and French culture. Ready also to deliver a tournament that will forever be remembered as innovative, sustainable, and transformative; a tournament that brought people together.”

“Our partners, the public authorities, the FFR, France 2023 and Rugby World Cup’s staff were united in Paris earlier this month around one common objective: delivering a fantastic and responsible event, one that France can be proud of. In addition to incredible rugby action and lifelong memories, Rugby World Cup 2023 will be a celebration of our togetherness and will leave a legacy that will live long after the champions are crowned.”

France 2023 Chairman Jacques Rivoal added: “Here we are! The closing moments of a match whose outcome is eagerly awaited by all: the delivery of Rugby World Cup 2023’s 48 matches, the hosting of 20 qualified nations, the guaranteed emotions everywhere in France and abroad. With millions of rugby fans from around the world, we will make this Rugby World Cup 2023 a moment of togetherness and celebration.

“I would like to thank all those who, collectively, will bring this unique event to the highest standards: our founding members (FFR, French State, CNOSF), World Rugby, our economic and institutional partners, and the employees of the France 2023 Organising Committee.”

The French Minister of Sports, Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa-Castéra said: “In 2023, it is in France that rugby fans from all over the world will meet. We will be up to the challenge of this extraordinary event and are working tirelessly to ensure that it is successfully organised in every respect. Our ambition is to enable all fans to experience a unique moment of fervour and popular celebration, to ensure that this Rugby World Cup leaves a legacy for the development of rugby in our country, and to make 2023 a great year for the global rugby family.”

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023 – LET’S CELEBRATE TOGETHERNESS

Rugby World Cup 2023 will be a moment of celebration and togetherness. The world will be united from 8 September to 28 October, 2023 to share an unforgettable experience: the celebration of rugby and its values, the best of France and its lifestyle, the celebration of France 2023’s commitment to have a positive impact and, overall, a nationwide festival for fans in France and abroad who will come together for 51 days and 48 matches, making this tournament a truly special one.

