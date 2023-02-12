It is the day of the youngins as both the Young Tigress and the Young Tigers picked up the full points in the women’s and men’s divisions respectively of the TNB Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 this evening in Bukit Jalil.

In the women’s division, Young Tigress was fully tested by CS Hockey Team, before they were able to break the deadlock in the second quarter.

All it needed was the opportunity from a Penalty Corner for Nurdini Batrisyia Ridzuan to sound the backboard with a clinical 29th minute finish.

In the meantime, Young Tigers made a positive start to their campaign in the men’s division of the TNBMHL 2023 when they edged UiTM-HA-KPT 2-1.

It was UiTM who went ahead in the 26th minute via a Penalty Stroke that was completed by Danial Asyraf Abdul Ghani.

But the Young Tigers would soon get their act together with two quick goals in a span of just three minutes.

Cleverly worked Field Goals allowed Muhammad Hazreeq Alief Rosli (33rd minute) and Mohamad Shamir Rizmi Shamsul (36th minute) to find the back of the goal for the well-deserved win.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

WOMEN

Young Tigress 1

CS Hockey Team 0

THT-MSNT 4

Mutiara Impian-MSPP-PSHA 0



MEN

UiTM HA-KPT 1

Young Tigers 2

