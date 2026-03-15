For many athletes, the final whistle signals the end of one chapter. For Nicholas Wee Shen Ming, it marked the beginning of another.

Once recognised on the football pitch for Selangor Chinese Recreation Club (SRC) and the national Harimau Muda development squad, the 32-year-old is now charting a different path, one that blends sport, healthcare and entrepreneurship.

The former Royal Selangor Club Junior Soccer Development Programme (JSDP) graduate first stepped into the MCFA Cup at just 15, a tournament that would become a defining part of his football journey. Over the years, he helped his team secure the prestigious trophy six times, a record that places him among the tournament’s notable contributors.

Despite stepping away from professional competition due to injuries, including a lingering knee problem, Nicholas still carries the competitive spirit that defined his playing days. These days, however, that energy is directed toward building a healthcare brand.

Nicholas currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of DBC Physiotherapy Malaysia, a rehabilitation and physiotherapy network founded by his father, Wee Hock Kee, more than two decades ago. What began as a single centre has grown into a nationwide operation with multiple outlets providing physiotherapy, rehabilitation and sports injury treatment. Under Nicholas’s leadership, the company has accelerated its expansion while strengthening its presence in Malaysia’s growing healthcare sector.

Interestingly, both father and son share a background in accounting, a discipline that has helped shape Nicholas’s approach to business management. It also reflects a value often emphasised in many Asian families: balancing education with passion. Nicholas’s journey demonstrates that pursuing sport at a competitive level need not come at the expense of academic and professional achievement.

His connection to football, however, remains strong. Although he no longer plays professionally, he still participates in social matches and maintains close ties with the sporting community. The lessons learned from years on the field

resilience, discipline and teamwork have become guiding principles in his corporate life.

The next milestone for Nicholas and the company is already on the horizon. DBC is preparing to launch a new flagship physiotherapy centre at KLGCC Mall, Kuala Lumpur, marking another step in the organisation’s ongoing growth and commitment to advanced rehabilitation services. DBC KLGCC, with a spacious layout of 3,350 square feet and equipped with the latest rehabilitation and recovery technologies, blends both comfort and recovery together in a single location. The new centre is designed as a premium setup and is supported by an in-house sports medicine doctor, providing integrated care for patients ranging from everyday individuals to athletes.

The centre will be located at Menara KLGCC, LOT 5F-01, 5th Floor, No.1 Jalan Bukit Kiara 1, Bukit Kiara, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan.

Looking ahead, Nicholas also envisions expanding the DBC footprint across the country, with plans to establish centres in every state in Malaysia as part of the company’s long-term growth strategy.

For Nicholas, the transition from athlete to entrepreneur is less about leaving football behind and more about applying the same determination to a new arena.

After all, the mindset that wins matches can also build businesses.

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