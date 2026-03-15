Powerhouse performances and late-match heroics highlighted the latest round of the PFF Futsaliga, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), last Sunday, March 8, at the Philsports Arena, as the Women’s and Men’s divisions continued their campaign.

Beach Hut FC and the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws remained perfect in the Women’s Division, while the Azkals Development Club (ADC) asserted their dominance in the Men’s Division alongside gritty wins from the Philippine Women’s University (PWU) and the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P).

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/pff-futsaliga-beach-hut-feu-strong-in-womens-adc-dominant-pwu-and-uap-clutch-in-mens/

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