Futsalroos Head Coach Miles Downie has named a 15-player squad for the PacificAus Sports Futsal Series against the Solomon Islands in preparation for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024™.

The squad featuring some of Australia’s best Futsal talent is gearing up for an exciting series of matches in Honiara, Solomon Islands, stretching across five days in February thanks to a partnership with the Australian Government and Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs, through PacificAus Sports.

Australia will face a Solomon Islands outfit – which has successfully qualified for four of the past five FIFA Futsal World Cups– buoyed by their recent PacificAus Sport series triumph over the Solomon Islands where the Futsalroos won two of their three encounters in Sydney during July of last year.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/futsalroos-squad-announced-pacificaus-sport-futsal-series-solomon-islands

