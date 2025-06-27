Interactive: selected Audi vehicles now have AirConsole, which opens up new possibilities for collaborative in-car gaming

Mobile: using your smartphone as a controller turns every ride into a gaming experience

Varied: AirConsole games complement the Audi Application Store’s broad infotainment offering

Audi brings interactive gaming fun directly into the car with the AirConsole gaming platform specially developed for vehicles. Passengers can now play together on the central MMI touch display or on the MMI passenger display in models with that feature. Smartphones are easily connected to the vehicle using a QR code and then serve as controllers. This makes every ride an entertaining experience for the whole family – both during everyday drives or when traveling.

Together with the gaming platform AirConsole, Audi is turning the car into an interactive playground. Passengers can experience a variety of games directly via the central infotainment system. In vehicles with an MMI passenger display, multiple games are even available during the drive, as the dynamic privacy mode ensures that distracting content is not visible to the driver while the car is moving. Passengers can easily turn their smartphones into game controllers by connecting them to the vehicle by scanning a QR code.

A variety of games for every age group – plus exclusive content

The AirConsole portfolio ranges from games of skill to party games and is regularly expanded. Classics such as Mattel’s UNO® Car Party! and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? provide a wide variety of entertainment.

To mark its 40th anniversary, the popular drawing game Pictionary™ is being reinterpreted through an additional collaboration with Mattel, especially for use in the car. Pictionary™ Car Party is exclusively available to Audi drivers until the end of 2025.

Seamless integration into everyday digital life

The introduction of AirConsole underscores Audi’s efforts to intelligently integrate modern technologies into users’ everyday lives. Whether you’re on a long holiday journey or just a short commute, the new gaming options provide variety and fun on every route.

AirConsole is now available in selected vehicles via the Audi Application Store. This currently applies to the Audi A5, Audi Q5, Audi A6, Audi A6 e-tron, and Audi Q6 e-tron model series, which have Android-based infotainment systems as their operating systems.

The Audi Application Store: digital portfolio continues to grow

The AirConsole offering is part of the Audi Application Store, which provides apps specially developed for use in the vehicle – from streaming services such as Spotify, YouTube and DAZN to news portals such as Articly. With a broad and market-specific range of third-party apps, Audi is creating a comprehensive digital ecosystem that is constantly being expanded.

In addition to the infotainment system, the Audi Application Store and smartphone interface are required to use the store. The Audi Application Store is directly integrated into the MMI. A myAudi account and active data connection are also necessary. As part of the package, customers receive a monthly volume of data that can also be used for streaming in the vehicle.

Like this: Like Loading...