This year’s Lion City Cup will feature a competition for the Girls’ Under-16, slated for 8-13 July 2025.

The girls’ tournament will feature national youth teams from Cambodia, Korea Republic and Hong Kong.

The boys’ tournament will see Cambodia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and host nation Singapore compete for honours in a week of high-level youth football.

Both tournaments will be played at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

“This year’s edition marks an exciting new chapter in the Lion City Cup story. We are excited to have our girls involved in what is an important platform to showcase their ability to Singapore,” said FAS General Secretary Chew Chun-Liang.

“Introducing the Girls’ tournament not only raises the profile of the women’s game here; it also ensures that the Lion City Cup remains at the forefront of regional youth development.”

Fixture details

​​Day ​Date ​Time ​Tournament ​Fixture ​Tuesday ​8 July 2025 ​5pm ​Girls ​Cambodia vs Hong Kong, China ​8pm ​Singapore vs Korea Republic ​Wednesday ​9 July 2025 ​5pm ​Boys ​Hong Kong, China vs Cambodia ​8pm ​Singapore vs Philippines ​Thursday ​10 July 2025 ​5pm ​Girls ​Korea Republic vs Cambodia ​8pm ​Hong Kong, China vs Singapore ​Friday ​11 July 2025 ​5pm ​Boys ​Philippines vs Hong Kong, China ​8pm ​Cambodia vs Singapore ​Saturday ​12 July 2025 ​5pm ​Girls ​Hong Kong, China vs Korea Republic ​8pm ​Singapore vs Cambodia ​Sunday ​13 July 2025 ​5pm ​Boys Cambodia ​vs Philippines ​8pm ​Singapore vs Hong Kong, China​

