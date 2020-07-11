#Easily sync indoor and outdoor workouts, tap into deeper performance metrics and more to make every ride count

Garmin Malaysia today announced its latest GPS cycling computers, the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus engineered for cyclists with safety and tracking capabilities, performance insights and state of the art navigation.

The functions go beyond tracking to providing training guidance and monitoring activity statistics for the outdoor and indoor cyclist.

In hopes that cyclists from different walks of life will equally benefit from the computers to

bring their riding experience to a new level, Mr. Ivan Ong, Senior Manager of Aeco Technologies said, “The Edge 130 plus and Edge 1030 Plus are packed with features to enhance the training performance for entry-level riders, enthusiasts, professionals or anyone who is into improving their fitness.

“The wide combination of functions, navigation and connectivity features allow for

effortless fun and room for improvements.”

The Edge 130 Plus features a button design and a 1.8-inch sharp display that is easy to read, whereas the Edge 1030 Plus offers a 3.5-inch touchscreen display that is quick and responsive – even when wet or used with gloves.

Designed for year-round riding, the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus allow cyclists to sync indoor and outdoor workouts automatically from Garmin Connect™ or other training apps, including TrainingPeaks® and TrainerRoad, right to their device.

During a ride, the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus use vital data to provide dynamic performance insights, including VO2 max and heart rate, while the ClimbPro feature allows riders to see the remaining ascent and grade for each of their climbs when following a route or course.

Whether commuting to work or out riding with friends, built-in safety and tracking features include incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack – real-time location and access to pre planned courses.

With features specific to each model, the new Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus deliver

easy-to-follow navigation as well as key metrics and insight to every rider. Each cycling

computer is built with purpose in both form and function:

Edge 130 Plus – A compact GPS bike computer with training features

Stay on track with the Edge 130 Plus. GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellites, plus a built-in

altimeter provide greater coverage and more accurate ride data so cyclists know how far, fast and high they ride.

Before heading out, riders can plan and download their routes using the Course Creator in Garmin Connect, which uses Trendline™ popularity routing to provide riders with the best road, mountain or gravel routes that are aggregated from those most traveled by fellow cyclists.

While riding, easy-to-read course prompts a breadcrumb map to let cyclists see where they’ve been and where they’re going. At the end of a ride, it will direct users back to their

starting line.

To help cyclists boost their performance, the Edge 130 Plus provides insights such as VO2 max, heart rate, heart rate zones and calories burned.

For riders searching for their next adventure, the Edge 130 Plus will keep track of detailed mountain biking metrics, including jump count, jump distance and hang time so that they can relive every heart-racing run.

Smart connectivity features mean cyclists won’t have to reach for their phone when using the Edge 130 Plus.

Text messages will appear on the device screen so cyclists can view them at a glance while riding. A weather page will display current and forecasted conditions, as well as weather alerts to help keep users from getting stuck in a downpour.

When paired with a compatible smartphone, the Edge 130 Plus automatically uploads rides to the Garmin Connect online fitness community and is customizable by downloading configurable data fields from the Connect IQ™ store.

The Edge 130 Plus features up to 12 hours of battery life while using GPS and up to 10 hours when using two sensors.

Edge 1030 Plus – The ultimate GPS cycling computer

Preloaded Garmin Cycle Maps have wider coverage than ever before and include turn-by-turn navigation and alerts that notify riders of sharp curves ahead.

Cyclists can create new rides and courses right on their device or use Trendline popularity routing to find routes based on billions of miles of ride data that other users have uploaded.

For riders using platforms like Strava, they can create courses and seamlessly sync them to their device.

While out for a ride, cyclists can now pause route guidance and off course notifications if they choose to explore off the beaten path.

When they’re ready to get back on track, the Edge 1030 Plus will guide cyclists back to the

route or back to where they originally started their ride. Using the preloaded Trailforks app,

riders can view trail details from more than 80 countries right on the device.

When stopped mid-ride, Forksight mode automatically displays upcoming forks in the trail and shows riders where they are within a trail network.

Cyclists utilising the Edge 1030 Plus can easily track their VO2 max, recovery time, training load, training focus and more to see how their body is responding to their efforts. They will even get daily workout suggestions based on their current training load and VO2 max.

The Edge 1030 Plus lets riders see how their body is holding up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation and receive in-ride notifications when it’s time to refuel or rehydrate.

In addition to jump count, jump distance and hang time, other mountain bike features include Grit, which rates the difficulty of a ride using GPS, elevation and accelerometer data, and Flow, which measures how smoothly a cyclist descends a trail.

Cyclists can ride in just moments, instead of wasting time configuring settings after powering the Edge 1030 Plus on for the first time.

Riders will now get pre populated custom ride profiles based on their previous Edge settings, while new users will automatically receive the most popular set-ups from other users based on their sensors and ride types.

The Edge 1030 Plus easily pairs with a Tacx® indoor trainer so cyclists can ride whenever they want.

Safety and smart features let cyclists stay connected while out for a ride. Additional safety features include group messaging and tracking to let cyclists stay in touch when they get

separated from the pack.

The Edge 1030 Plus features up to 24 hours of battery life while using GPS, multiple paired sensors and connected features, including LiveTrack.

For added confidence while riding, the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus are compatible with the Varia™ line of cycling awareness devices so riders can see and be seen.

Price and Availability Available now, the Edge 130 Plus and the Edge 1030 Plus bundle retails at a suggested retail price of RM 999.00 and RM 3,399.00 respectively and are available at all Garmin authorised retailers.

Like this: Like Loading...