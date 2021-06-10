Sophia Flörsch is not only preparing to race for Schaeffler in the DTM and developing their new electric racing car, she’s also fighting prejudice and encouraging women who dare to be different.

On track and behind the scenes.

To spread that message, her partner Schaeffler has just released a highly cinematic and captivating film called “GIRLS LIKE ME“, created by an all-star team of award-winning creatives and cinematographers. In this short film, Sophia tells her story of a young woman doing things her way.

We watch her exercising hard, racing fearlessly and shaking off a dramatic crash in a dream-like atmosphere. She’s bold. She’s passionate. She’s Sophia.

And she’s an example of the paradigm shift within Schaeffler and its transformation into a

completely modern and trailblazing enterprise.

“Female engineers, experts and managers feel empowered to stand up and show your skills!“

