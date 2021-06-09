The Vietnam national team has donated USD 13,000 (VND 300 million) to the Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine fund.

This was in response to the Vietnam government’s call for the vaccine to be made available to the general populace.

Head coach Park Hang-seo thanked the Vietnam government and the Vietnam fans who had always supported the team.

“Before traveling to the UAE for the Asian qualifiers, we were lucky to be given the COVID-19 vaccine according to the priority accorded by the government,” said captain Que Ngoc Hai.

“My team and I understood the importance of getting vaccinated. Being a part of this campaign to fight the pandemic is an honour for us.”

Vietnam’s next match in the Asian qualifiers will be against Malaysia on 11 June 2021.

