National junior, Anson Cheong, got his 100PLUS Junior Ranking Playoffs campaign off on the right foot with an opening victory over V. Poopathy in the morning session at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia today. The playoffs will determine players’ placement in the respective national junior groups.

Anson sealed a 21-16, 21-19 win to share the top of the boys’ singles standings with Chua Kim Sheng who also started strongly with a 21-13, 21-12 win over Jan Jireh Lee in the Group A/B playoff today.

“In the first set, I somewhat panicked as I had not played against him (Poopathy) for quite some time but he was could not control his game and was making many mistakes. I took advantage to reel in the points and win,” said Anson.

Lok Hong Quan recorded a 21-12, 21-16 win against Kong Teck Joon while Low Han Chen was given a walkover against Muhammad Faiq in the Group B/C playoff.

For the opening Group C/D playoff matches today, Kee Is Qian and Aaron Tai were all smiles when they emerged winners. Is Qian battled over three sets before beating Yeow Chun Cher 21-19, 18-21, 21-18 while Aaron downed Ayu Fusheng 21-19, 21-18.

In the girls’ singles Group A/B playoffs, Siti Zulaikha Muhd Azmi and Carmen Ting overcame their rivals Chan Wen Tse (16-21, 21-12, 21-18) and Joanne Ng May Yin (21-17, 21-19).

“I made some easy mistakes in the first set. But I quickly took control and reduced my mistakes which put my opponent under pressure,” said Siti Zulaikha. “The win has boosted my confidence but I still have to improve to win my next two matches.”

In the Group B/C battle, Lai Ting Chen dan Chong Jie Yu snatched crucial opening wins today. Ting Chen defeated Tan Zhing Hui 17-21, 21-17, 21-13 while Jie Yu was also pushed to three sets before winning her game.

The 100PLUS Internal Junior Ranking Playoff competition, which is staged twice a year, is a platform to evaluate the national junior players.

PLAYOFF RESULTS (Morning session)

Boys Singles

Group A/B

Anson Cheong bt Poopathi Velayutham 21-16, 21-19

Chua Kim Sheng bt Jan Jireh Lee 21-13, 21-12

Group B/C

Low Han Chen bt Muhammad Faiq – Walkover

Lok Hong Quan bt Kong Teck Joon 21-12, 21-16

Group C/D

Kee Is Qian bt Yeow Chun Cher 21-19, 18-21, 21-18

Aaron Tai bt Ayu Fu Sheng 21-19, 21-18

Girls Singles

Group A/B

Siti Zulaikha bt Chan Wen Tse 16-21, 21-12, 21-18

Carmen Ting bt Joanne Ng May Yin 21-17, 21-19

Group B/C

Lai Ting Cen bt Tan Zhing Hui 17-21, 21-17, 21-13

Chong Jie Yu bt Adiyna Anuar 9-21, 23-21, 25-23

