The inaugural 3V3 TotalEnergies x Li-Ning Cup kicks off this weekend with over 100 teams competing for honours in the opening leg at Ace Sports World in Kepong.

The 3V3 format features teams of three players competing against each other in a match. Only non-professional players are eligible to take part.

The 3V3 TotalEnergies x Li-Ning Cup has received official sanction from the Kuala Lumpur BA, Penang BA, and Johor BA.

The two-day competition features four categories: Men’s Under-30, Men’s Above-30, Mixed Open Team (with at least one female player), and Mixed Fun Team (with at least one player under 15). Participating teams will compete for prizes and cash worth up to RM63,000.

Subsequent legs of this thrilling tournament are scheduled in Johor at Eco Sports World on Sept 23 and in Penang at MBPP Relau Sports from Oct 7-8.

The Grand Finale, showcasing the top performers from the three regional legs, is set for Nov 18-19 at the Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur.

Adding an innovative touch, a dedicated Media and KOL Fun Team category has been introduced for this week’s curtain-raiser. Eight teams have signed up, allowing them to experience this unique format and introduce it to a wider public.

Head of Retail Channel and Brand Marketing of Li-Ning Malaysia, Teah Yann Ling, said that the top four teams from each leg would progress to the Grand Finale, where will compete for the title of overall champions and the opportunity to secure more substantial prizes.

“3V3 badminton might be an emerging trend in Malaysia, but it has gained significant traction in China. This dynamic and exhilarating game is open to players of every skill level and gender,” remarked Teah.

“We are excited to join forces with TotalEnergies to bring people from all walks of life to enjoy the game and connect in a meaningful way.”

The anticipation is high for this pioneering event, collaboratively introduced by TotalEnergies and Li-Ning in Southeast Asia, to make significant waves in the local scene and subsequently to the regional level.

In China, the TotalEnergies Li-Ning Li Yongbo Cup 3V3 Badminton Tournament is a series played in more than 20 cities across the country each year since 2017.