The composition of teams in the groups for the AFF Under-23 Championship was finalised at the Official Draw ceremony in Singapore today.

Hosts Cambodia was drawn alongside Timor Leste, Philippines and Brunei DS in Group A while Indonesia will battle Malaysia, Myanmar and Laos in Group B. Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore will have each other for company in Group C. Teams were ranked based on the previous tournament in 2019.

The AFF U23 Championship 2022 is scheduled to take place in Cambodia from February 14 to 26 next year, with matches taking place at the Morodok Techno Stadium and Prince Stadium. The fixtures will be revealed in due course.

“In just over a month from now, the AFF U23 will kick-off and fans in our region will again be on their toes cheering on their favourite national U23 teams. We are all eagerly looking forward to this exciting competition that will feature the region’s future stars,” said AFF President Major General Khiev Sameth.

“Moving forward, the AFF U23 Championship will be a permanent fixture in our competition calendar. This age-group competition will complement the existing programmes of the Southeast Asian teams and help them prepare for key competitions including the Olympics, Asian Games and SEA Games.”

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFIVE said, “We are delighted that the groupings for the upcoming AFF U23 Championship have been finalized and can’t wait to see the region’s rising stars in action soon. We know how important the U23 Championship is to AFF and are very honoured to support them in growing the competitive standards of youth football in the region.”

Today’s draw in Singapore was conducted by AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth and AFF Vice-President, Dato’ Sri Francisco Kalbuadi Lay. Member Association and team officials unable to physically attend the function in Singapore followed the proceedings virtually.

