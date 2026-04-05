Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President John Anthony Gutierrez and Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) head coach Carles Cuadrat expressed pride in his players’ performance following a 1-1 draw against Tajikistan in their final Group A match of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers last March 31 at Hisor Stadium.

The result saw the Philippines conclude its qualifying campaign unbeaten with 14 points from four wins and two draws. However, Tajikistan advanced to the Asian Cup finals on +1 goal difference over PMNFT, denying the Philippines a return to the continental stage despite matching points with the 2023 Asian Cup quarterfinalists and world number 100.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/gutierrez-cuadrat-proud-of-pmnft-effort-despite-narrow-miss-in-asian-cup-qualis/

#AFF

#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...