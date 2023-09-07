Low Han Chen-Chong Jie Yu kept to their form as the top mixed doubles pair when they confirmed their slots in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Junior International Challenge 2023 here at Dewan Wawasan 2020 in Perlis.

The duo overcame the challenge of Chew Jun Wei-Celine Ng 21-8, 21-12 in just 24 minutes as they now look forward to playing the next round tomorrow against Pulung Ramadhan-Rinjani Kwinara Nastine from Indonesia.

It took the fifth seeded pair just 18 minutes to dismiss Mustaqim Aiman-Syareha Abdul Halim from Malaysia 21-6, 21-15 for their place in the quarterfinals.

In the men’s doubles, top seed Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai from Malaysia were in devastating form when they rolled over compatriots Alwyn Chua–Lucas Lee in just under 20 minutes.

The pair emerged 21-11, 21-7 winners where they will now face another two Malaysians tomorrow in Goh Yi Qin-Wong Zhi Kang.

Yi Qin-Zhi Kang were 21-17, 21-16 winners over Yugo Alvaro Gunawan-Kenzie Yoe from Indonesia.

In the women’s doubles, top seed Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting were made to toil for their place in the quarterfinals when they received some fierce resistance from Indonesia’s Rasi Joase Niakhe Munajad-Angelita Magdalena Yusup.

In the battle that lasted 49 minutes, the unseeded Indonesians lost the first set 7-21 before claiming the second set 21-14.

But Xin Yee-Carmen stayed focus to take the third set 21-12 for their place in the quarterfinals where they will take on Nicole Chua-Noraqilah Maisarah from Malaysia.

In the Round of 16, Nicole-Noraqilah had overcame Eng Ler Qi-Lee Yu Shan 21-11, 21-12 in a 26-minute duel.

