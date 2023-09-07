Host Thailand will take on Japan in the final of the NSDF Women’s Futsal Championship 2023 after the end of the semifinals earlier this evening at Terminal 21 Hall in Korat.

Thailand came out 2-0 winners over China while Japan blasted Bahrain 9-1 to set up the final date in two days.

The Thai girls kept up their momentum of not conceding a goal in the group matches intact in the semifinals when they struck twice in the first half for the well-earned victory over China.

Sasikan Thongdee broke the deadlock in the 15th minute as Nattamon Atkla then made sure of the win with the second goal of the game two minutes later.

In the meantime, Japan seemed unstoppable where after scoring 16 goals in the two group matches, they followed it up with a 9-1 whipping of Bahrain in their semifinal tie.

Naomi Matsumoto hit a hat trick with goals in the 13th, 14th and 29th minute to be followed by a brace each from Mika Eguchi (14th and 27th) and Ryo Ekawa (23rd and 36th).

The remaining goals were scored by Yukari Miyahara in the 19th minute and Ito Kaho in the 28th minute.

Bahrain’s only goal of the game came off Hessa Alisa in the 24th minute.

Pictures Courtesy #FutsalThailand

