“In this time he was employed by Kreidler not only racing on roads, and also doing offroad and six-day trials and enduro. Kreidler then decided to stop factory road racing, against Suzuki and Honda they didn’t have much chance. And then a very secretive Japanese person than put a Telegram in his hand telling him to contact the factory in Hamamatsu. And in six years he’d seen Mr Kreidler once. So he wrote a letter to him, saying can you please let me do this race. Suzuki wanted him to do the last Grand Prix of 1965 and Mr Kreidler said yes. And good luck! Then the Suzuki time began.