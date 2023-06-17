Sports & Education FC made it a smashing start to the Myanmar Women’s League 2023 when they blasted four goals past the Young Lionesses in their first game of the season.

May Thet Oo fired in a double when she found the back of the net in the 11th and 69th minute to be followed by further goals from Moe Moe Than (43rd) and Sandar Lin (90th).

In the meantime, ISPE Women FC scored a close 3-2 victory over Yangon United Women with goals from Zin Moe Pyae (14th and 29th minute) and Su Pyae Pyae Kyaw (55th).

Yangon’s goals were scored by Lin Lae Oo in the 79th minute and Lin Myint Mo (93rd).

On the other hand, Myawady came back from a goal down to beat Thitsar Arman 2-1 after Win Win had given the latter the lead early in the seventh minute.

Myawady made sure of the full points off goals from Pont Pont Pyae Maung (9th minute) and May Sabia Phoo (21st).

MYANMAR WOMEN’S LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

Thitsar Arman 1-2 Myawady

ISPE Women FC 3-2 Yangon United Women

Sports & Education FC 4-0 Young Lionesses

