S. Hasyni Devi-N. Navina want to make a stronger impression in the Grand Finals of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship 2024 later this year in Kuala Lumpur after winning the Girls’ Under-15 Doubles title in Kluang.

It was their second Doubles crown in two years.

Playing in the seventh leg of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship 2024 at the Titan Indoor Sports, the duo showed plenty of grit to set aside Chen Siew Siew (SMK Tan Sri Mohammad Rahmat, Johor Bahru)-Nur Syasya Safrina Khairul Anuar (SMK Mutiara Rini, Skudai) 21-12, 21-13 in the final.

“It is our last year in the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships, so it is important that we make a strong impression in the Grand Finals this year,” said Hasyni from SMK Nutiara Rini.

Added Navina (SMK Taman Pelangi Indah, Ulu Tiram): “we did not do well in the Grand Finals last year, so we have been training harder for the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship this year. We hope to finish well.”

Navina and Hasyni made their Allianz Junior Badminton Championships debut in its inaugural year in 2022 where they finished third in both the Girls’ U13 Singles and Doubles events.

And this year other than the Doubles, both Navina and Hasyni also played in the Girls’ U15 Single where they were stopped in the semifinals.

Like this: Like Loading...