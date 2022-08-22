It’s three wins in a row for the Italian as Quartararo runs him close at the Red Bull Ring

For the first time in his career Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) is a hat-trick hero after leading from start to finish in a tense CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich.

In the end, Pecco’s win advantage was just 0.4s to World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) who produces a phenomenal ride to finish P2 ahead of third place Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team).

Three in a row for Pecco, Quartararo sublime