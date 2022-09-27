Ho Chi Minh City took the lead in the Women’s National League–Thai Son Bac Cup 2022 after beating Phong Phu Ha Nam 2-0 earlier today.

Tran Nguyen Bao Chau gave HCMC the advantage after just 12 minutes after nodding home the corner from Bich Thuy as they then doubled their advantage in the 26th minute when Tran Thi Thu Thao rifled in from distance.

Phong Phu Ha Nam tried hard to get their act together into the second half but the lack of fitness was showing as HCMC then kept to their guns for the well-deserved win and their place at the top of the standings.

In the meantime, Hanoi I kept up the pressure at the top of the table when they dumped Thai Nguyen T&T by the same 2-0 scoreline.

In spite of Thai Nguyen T&T’s gallant effort early in the game, there was no stopping Hanoi I from taking the lead just before the break with Hai Yen the provider and Vu Thi Hoa the finish.

Hai Yen then put Hanoi I in a more comfortable position with the second goal of the game in the 57th minute when she made good on the cross from Vu Thi Hoa.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...