Leading nutritional and wellness company Herbalife has joined the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 as an Official Supporter. Partnering South East Asia’s most-watched football tournament for the first time, Herbalife aims to tap the tournament’s popularity to strengthen its brand presence in the region. The deal was brokered by SPORTFI V E, the exclusive commercial partner of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

As an Official Supporter, Herbalife will have the rights to use the tournament event mark and official status across its marketing platforms, advertising collateral, and in premiums and products produced in relation to the event. The brand will also get opportunities for brand exposure and fan engagement in South East Asia through multiple touchpoints – through being prominently featured on official tournament collateral, the event’s digital channels, in-stadia TV commercials and on perimeter advertising boards in every stadium where a match is held. As part of the partnership, Herbalife will also get to display its products during the tournament, conduct activations, as well as host fan engagement and promotional activities to connect with football fans.

Herbalife’s sponsorship of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 comes as part of the brand’s strategy to increase its market share regionally and globally, through tying up with sporting events as well as with athletes. With the tournament being one of the most popular in the region, Herbalife is confident that the AFF Suzuki Cup is the perfect platform to boost its brand awareness and sales in ASEAN.

Vu Van Thang, General Manager of Herbalife Vietnam and Cambodia, said, ” As a global nutrition company with a mission to improve nutritional habits with great-tasting, science-backed nutrition products that help people achieve unique health and wellness goals, we are proud to be an official supporter of this important football competition in the region. I believe that through this sponsorship, we can help spread positive energy and promote healthy active lives among the local communities. This sponsorship of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 is part of our comprehensive partnership with Vietnam sports to help athletes and sport players unleash their full strength and achieve optimal performance. We wish the participating players the best and look forward to an exciting event.”

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said, “The AFF Suzuki Cup continues to generate enormous commercial interest throughout the region. With a population of over 600 million people where football is the number one sport, the AFF Suzuki Cup offers a priceless link for sponsors to connect with South East Asian fans through their passion. Herbalife is a renowned international brand and we are delighted to welcome them into the AFF Suzuki Cup family. We are confident that they will deliver great value to our fans in Asia and have a meaningful connection with them. We look forward to a purposeful partnership with Herbalife for a better future.”

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFI V E, said, “We are pleased to introduce this partnership between the AFF Suzuki Cup and Herbalife. We are confident that this collaboration will provide significant benefits for both parties and look forward to working with Herbalife to promote its high-quality products to football fans across Asia, as we anticipate a thrilling few weeks of competition during the tournament.”

Herbalife has been a keen supporter of sports over the past decade, actively sponsoring sporting teams and athletes in football and basketball. It has also ventured into esports on a global scale, as well as supported major international and regional sporting events, including the SEA Games, ASEAN Para Games, and the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

In Vietnam, Herbalife has been a proud sponsor of the Vietnam Olympic Committee (VOC) and the Paralympic Association (VPA) from 2012. With this latest partnership, Herbalife aims to support the aspirations of Vietnam athletes to outperform and garner better results in regional and international sporting events, and is committed to accelerating the development of Vietnamese football in the upcoming Championship. Under this partnership, Herbalife Vietnam will provide its wide range of nutrition products, sports nutrition consulting and training to the athletes and coaches of VOC and VPA.

Late last year, the AFF announced that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held from 5 December 2021 to 1 January 2022, following the postponement of the tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The AFF is continuing to work closely with the various Member Associations and partners to provide further updates on the 2021 tournament as soon they are available.

