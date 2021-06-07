Thailand’s Thongchai Jaidee shot an even par 72 to settle for a share of 11th place in the Principal Charity Classic at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday.

Making his fifth start on PGA TOUR Champions, Thongchai, who was the first round leader, traded two birdies against two bogeys to enjoy his best finish yet on PGA TOUR Champions as he finished four shots behind winner Stephen Ames. The Thai star had finished tied 23rd in last week’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Ames overcame a seven-shot deficit in the final round to win the tournament by one stroke from fellow Canadian Mike Weir, thanks to a closing 67. Overnight leader Tim Herron, who held a four-shot lead, settled for a share of third place with Willie Wood and Doug Barron.

Final-Round Notes Course Setup: Par 72 / 6,844 yards (R3: 71.859; Cumulative: 71.331) Weather: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low-80s and winds S at 14-18 mph and gusts up to 25 mph Media Contacts: Connor Stange, connorstange@pgatourhq.com, 402-560-3758 Allie LeClair, allieleclair@pgatourhq.com, 920-901-9032 Summary: Trailing by seven strokes entering the final round, Stephen Ames shot 5-under 67 to win the Principal Charity Classic by one stroke over fellow Canadian Mike Weir. Tim Herron, who held a four-shot lead entering the final round, finished T3, along with Willie Wood and Doug Barron. Player To Par Scores Money Charles Schwab Cup 1. Stephen Ames -12 68-69-67 – 204 (-12) $277,500 19th 2. Mike Weir -11 70-66-69 – 205 (-11) $162,800 6th T3. Willie Wood -10 70-68-68 – 206 (-10) $110,383 66th T3. Doug Barron -10 66-69-71 – 206 (-10) $110,383 18th T3. Tim Herron -10 67-63-76 – 206 (-10) $110,383 46th

