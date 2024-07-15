Kiera Wong Yin Xuan showed her prowess in the Kuala Lumpur leg of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships when she triumphed to two titles at the Tops Arena in Cheras.

The 15-year-old from SMK Bandar Puchong Jaya (B) won the Girls’ Under-15 Singles by beating Eva Tham Ann Qi from SMJK Yu Hua in kajang 24-22, 21-10.

Then alongside Eva Tham, the pair went on to win the Girls’ U15 Doubles title when they overcame B. Naisha (SMK Desa Petaling)-Phoon Wen Ning (SMK Wangsa Melawati) 21-18, 21-23, 21-19 in the final.

ROLL OF HONOUR

