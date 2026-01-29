Brazilian forward Bérgson da Silva scored twice in a four-minute burst of power and precision as Johor Darul Ta’zim wore down a stubborn Shan United FC 3-0 on Thursday to move closer to a semi-final berth in the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™.

After a frustrating scoreless first half, JDT turned on the class with Óscar Arribas scoring the first goal with a header in the 65th minute before Da Silva struck decisive goals in the 67th and 71st minutes at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium to raise his tournament tally to five goals.

With 10 points, the Malaysia Super League champions remained in second position in the group and two points behind leaders Nam Định FC, who defeated Lion City Sailors FC 3-0 in another Group B match on Thursday. JDT will travel to Vietnam for their final group match against Nam Định next week.

Xisco Muñoz’s men dictated proceedings from the start and took only four minutes to threaten the Shan United goal. A teasing cross by Ignacho Méndez was met by the overlapping Jonathan Silva but the Argentinean’s left-footed volley narrowly missed the target.

Nine minutes later, the visitors had goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Phyo and defender Ye Min Thu to thank after denying Jairo da Silva in quick succession, with the Brazilian forward’s header palmed away and the immediate follow-up header cleared off the line.

The Myanmar club did threaten with their only real chance of the match when, in the 31st minute, defender Mauricio Moraes let fly a left-footed shot which sailed past the JDT post.

The home side pressed earnestly for a breakthrough, with the enterprising Méndez, Joāo Figueiredo and Jairo launching multiple attempts to no avail to leave the match level after the opening 45 minutes.

JDT introduced substitute Yago da Silva at the start of the second half and the quick-footed Brazilian did not take long to test Kyaw Zin Phyo, who needed to stay alert and palm away a low shot a minute upon restart.

Arribas also came close with a header after some good work on the right flank by Yago in the 51st minute before Kyaw Zin Phyo pulled off another excellent save to tip over a strike by Hector Hevel.

The frustration for JDT would continue when Bérgson, who had just come on for Jairo, failed to keep his header on target following a corner kick.

The floodgates eventually opened when Arribas glanced home a whipping corner kick by Yago before Bérgson stole the thunder by slotting past the Shan United goalkeeper after a through ball by Figueiredo.

Minutes later, he rose above the visitors’ defence to head home another corner kick to seal JDT’s victory and the Shopee Star of the Match award.

Shopee Star of the Match – Bérgson da Silva (#9), Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

