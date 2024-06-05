The 18-strong Matildas team to compete at Paris 2024 has been announced by the Australian Olympic Committee at Sydney Olympic Park.Captained by Steph Catley, the team features eight athletes who will become the first Australian footballers to compete at three Olympic Games.Catley, vice-captain Emily Van Egmond, Mackenzie Arnold, Ellie Carpenter, Caitlin Foord, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Polkinghorne and Tameka Yallop will all become three-time Olympians in Paris. For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/history-making-matildas-team-selected-paris-olympics #AFF

