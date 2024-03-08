Malaysian hockey legends from the 80s and 90s will assemble at the Tun Razak Stadium this Sunday in a glorious tribute to their beloved Coach Param. An array of our former national star players will be participating in the Hockey Legends Trophy 2024 to honour renowned former national player and coach C. Paramalingam.

The event, which will start at 8am and end at 1pm, will be an opportunity for fans to watch the legends in action once again. Watching them play will remind fans of the dazzling and skilful performances these amazing stars produced when they represented country, state and club.

For this event, the players, all aged 45-years and above, will feature in six teams, Ex-Nationals, MPK, Maybank, TNB, BSN and RMR.

Former national skipper Dato Mirnawan Nawawi will lead the TNB team alongside Ranjit Singh, Mahinder Singh, M. Nadarajan and Lam Mun Fatt. Another exciting team in action is the ex-nationals led by Soon Mustapha Karim, Mark Paul, Keevan Raj and Dr. Calvin Fernandez.

If those two teams don’t get fans excited, the line-up of the MPK side will, with the likes of imposing ex-national defender Maninderjit Singh who has Gunabawan, Dato Sri Mohd Shuhaily Md Zain and Khairuddin Ghani for company.

There are many more star players who will grace the Tribute to Coach Param and they include R. Shankar, Nishel Kumar, M. Jayamaran, St John Davis, M. Gobinathan and Paul Lopez (Maybank), Azhari Amir Ali, Muhammad Nizam Nordin, Mohd Jaafar Mohd Vello and Vijayan Maniam (BSN) and Mohd Nasir Maidin (RMR).

Some legends will not be in action but they will at the Tun Razak Stadium to offer their support and cheer on the participating teams. The gathering of so many legends will certainly bring back wonderful memories for the players and fans alike, but above all it will be a chance to say thank you to Coach Param for his enormous contribution to Malaysian hockey.

Dato’ Mirnawan said he was excited and looking forward to catching up with his former teammates and other legends. “The Hockey Legends Trophy will be an extraordinary gathering of former legends. I am eager and excited to catch up with many of my former teammates and other ex-national players. But above all, we are delighted to have the opportunity to be involved in this tribute to Coach Param,” Mirnawan said.

“What’s most important is that we get everyone together to honour Coach Param and reminisce the good old days when MHL was played at Stadium Tun Razak.”

The event is organised by several former national players and they intend to honour different personalities each year.

Like this: Like Loading...