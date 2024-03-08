On Wednesday, the three drivers and their co-drivers visited the plant in Ingolstadt. In addition to a tour of the site, the professional drivers also signed numerous autographs and attended the works meeting. There, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner introduced the successful rally drivers to the workforce and congratulated them on their success. A kind of bivouac around an original service truck exuded real rally flair on the Audi Piazza.

In the evening, CEO Gernot Döllner and the other board members welcomed the rally drivers and the team of Audi Head of Motorsport Rolf Michl in Neuburg an der Donau. A victory celebration on the Audi Sport premises marked the festive highlight of the day. The striking Dakar Rally trophy completes an impressive collection of the most important trophies from four and a half decades of motorsport at Audi. “My thanks go to a tireless and talented team and all three driver pairings. They made this success possible in such an unpredictable discipline,” said Rolf Michl. “We are happy to now hold the coveted trophy in our hands. This is the reward for a technically, sporting and organizationally intensive chapter.” On Thursday, the employees at the site in Baden-Württemberg also got to see the rally drivers. The day began at the Audi Böllinger Höfe before the workforce celebrated their drivers at an autograph session followed by a tour of the plant and a visit to the works meeting in Neckarsulm. This double appearance at both German sites is a great tradition at Audi: in the past, the best racing drivers from the Le Mans program, the DTM and customer racing regularly visited the enthusiastic employees in both cities after major successes.