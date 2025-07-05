Hong Kong China have secured qualification for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia after defeating Korea 70-22 in the final round of the Asia Rugby Championship 2025. This result marks the nation’s first-ever qualification for rugby’s showcase tournament.

By claiming the Asia Rugby Championship title, Hong Kong China not only earned regional honours but also made history as only the second Asian nation, after Japan, to qualify for Men’s Rugby World Cup. The achievement represents a significant milestone for the development of the sport in Hong Kong and across the wider Asian region.

A Historic Milestone

Hong Kong China’s qualification follows a series of near-misses in recent years, including participation in two Final Qualification Tournaments (for RWC 2019 and RWC 2023) in which they were unable to secure a place at the global event. The team’s success in 2025 reflects the steady progress of the national programme and the continued investment in the growth of rugby within the region.

Currently ranked 23rd in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings, Hong Kong China will now turn their attention to the Rugby World Cup 2027 Draw, scheduled to take place in December 2025, where they will learn the identity of their pool-stage opponents.

Continued Opportunity for UAE

The United Arab Emirates finished second in the Asia Rugby Championship 2025 and remain in contention for qualification. They will face the runners-up of the Rugby Africa Cup 2025 – taking place in Uganda from 8 to 19 July 2025 – in a cross-regional play-off match on 26 July. The winner of that encounter will progress to the Final Qualification Tournament, keeping alive their hopes of securing a place at Rugby World Cup 2027 on home soil in Dubai (8-18 November).

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will be hosted in Australia (1 October – 13 November, 2027) and will kick-off a new era of openness and entertainment for the sport. Featuring an expanded format of 24 teams, six pools of four and a round of 16 for the first time in the tournament’s history, Australia 2027 promises to be spectacular. with the introduction of a round of 16.

The inclusion of a debutant nation such as Hong Kong China or the recent qualification of Spain through the Rugby Europe Championship reflects the global growth of the game and the increasing competitiveness of the qualification pathway. – www.world.rugby

