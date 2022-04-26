Hong Kong Golf & Tennis Academy (HKGTA) is delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with the world-renowned Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA) – launching Asia’s first Rafa Nadal Tennis Center at HKGTA to nurture the next generation of sporting talent in Hong Kong.

HKGTA’s landmark partnership with RNA to create the first Rafa Nadal Tennis Center in Asia demonstrates the shared sporting principles of both parties – and represents its mother company, New World Development Company Limited’s strong passion and commitment for fostering young talent in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area as a whole.

Adrian Cheng: “Bringing the first Rafa Nadal Tennis Center to Asia is a ground-breaking milestone for Hong Kong.”

“Bringing the first Rafa Nadal Tennis Center to Asia is a ground-breaking milestone not only for HKGTA, but for Hong Kong,” says Adrian Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of New World Development. “We have so much talent locally, and it is wonderful to help bring such a prestigious institution to Hong Kong and give our potential next-generation tennis champions the world-class training they need to succeed.”

Sharing his enthusiasm for the upcoming Rafa Nadal Tennis Center, Rafa Nadal states, “We are very excited about this new international project in Hong Kong.

Since the opening of the Academy in Mallorca five years ago, we have always found it very interesting to expand our methodology to more countries to reach as many people as possible.”

He continues, “For us, having reliable partners is essential, and for this reason I am grateful to the HKGTA team for their enormous confidence in us. The facilities are spectacular and we will have great coaches leading the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center. I am convinced it will be a success.”

The prestige of the Rafa Nadal Academy is based on an elaborate methodology designed by the technical team that has taken Rafa Nadal to the top of the professional circuit.

This large group of experienced coaches led by Toni Nadal aims to maximize the strengths of each player and bring out the best in each of them, on and off the court through a structured plan that is also implemented in the programs taught at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center.

By bringing RNA to the city, HKGTA hopes to support and encourage the next generation of tennis talent in Hong Kong – with Rafa Nadal Tennis Center providing a level of high-performance training programmes and competition opportunities that is unsurpassed regionally.

A dedicated and experienced coaching team will be exclusively joining HKGTA direct from RNA in Spain, running and leading tailormade tennis programmes here for the first time ever.

All coaches are experienced in the RNA methodology, which can be adapted to the age, level and needs of any player.

Rafa Nadal Shop will also be opening at HKGTA, enabling players to look, feel and be as confident in their game as possible, with exclusive RNA products available for purchase.

