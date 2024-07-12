Defending champions Hongyen Thakam FC will be away to Rajabhat Petchaburi FC in the opening match of the Futsal Thai League 2024 that starts tomorrow.

Hongyen, who won the Futsal Thai League title for the first time last year, will be looking to defend the crown against an inspired Black Pearl United side as well as against former champions Bluewave Chonburi.

Black Pearl was the runners-up side last season and where they will open their campaign against YFA Sriracha on Sunday.

11-time champions Bluewave Chonburi will also take to the court on Sunday against another former champions Port ASM.

FUTSAL THAI LEAGUE 2024

FIXTURES

13 July 2024

Bangkok BTS FC vs JT Truck Nakhonratchasima

Suratthani vs Thai Army FC

Rajabhat Petchaburi vs Hongyen Thakam

Nonthaburi FC vs Kasembundit FC

14 July 2024

Bluewave Chonburi vs Port ASM

Royal Thai Navy vs Thammasat Stallion

YFA Sriracha vs Black Pearl United

