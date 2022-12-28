Rob Huff, who turns 43 on December 25), has told Motorsportmagazine.com, that he had the pace to finish runner-up to King of WTCR Mikel Azcona in the final 2022 standings.

In an interview with the website’s Damien Smith, Huff recalls how he’d all but given up on competing in the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup due to his financially-challenged Zengő Motorsport team not having a car for him to drive.

But the determination of his team boss Zoltán Zengő and his loyal workforce ensured Huff and team-mate Dániel Nagy made it to Pau for WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France in May. The event proved the catalyst to an epic season for Huff, who claimed two outright wins and the WTCR Trophy title for independent racers.

However, with funds depleted, Huff took the difficult decision to miss WTCR Race of Bahrain and go for a record-extending 11th victory on the streets of Macau instead.

Huff was third in the standings after the completion of the European season but his absence from part one of the Middle East double header meant zero points and sixth place in the final order.

“I’m 100% sure if we had done Bahrain we would have finished P2 in the [standings] because Bahrain was super-strong for the car,” Huff told Motorsportmagazine.com.

