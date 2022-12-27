Two-tine champions Vietnam scored a crucial win in Group B of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 when they defeated Malaysia 3-0 at the My Dinh National Stadium which saw both teams reduced to ten men.

“It is good that we ended the year 2022 with a win at home. It is a gift for the fans. Every match is a step forward to our goal,” said Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo.

Nguyen Tien Linh gave Vietnam the lead in the 28th minute with a bouncing header before the homesters were reduced to ten men when Nguyen Van Toan picked up his second yellow card offence just four minutes later.

Que Ngoc Hai then doubled the advantage from the spot in the 64th minute also saw Malaysia’s Azam Azmi shown the red card.

And six minutes from time, a superb slip from Nguyen Quang Hai saw a fine finish from Nguyen Hoang Duc to hand Vietnam the comprehensive victory.

With the second win, Vietnam now tops Group B on better goal difference while Malaysia and Singapore, who beat Laos 2-0 earlier in the day, also have six points each.

At the National Stadium KM16 in Vientiane, Singapore scored a goal in each half to pick up their second win in the group after beating Myanmar in their opening tie at home.

In so doing, they have also set up an intense encounter against Vietnam in their next match at home at the Jalan Besar Stadium on 30 December 2022.

Zulfahmi Arifin swung in a curling free-kick in the 32nd minute as Irfan Fandi then leaped the highest on the far post to give Singapore the lead.

And right at the death, Laos keeper’s Phounin Xayyasone hesitant clearance allowed Shawal Anuar to win the ball before scoring to give Singapore their second full points of the competition.

#AFF

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022

#AMEC2022

Like this: Like Loading...