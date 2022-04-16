Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Hoang Duc and Nguyen Tien Linh have been confirmed as the three over-aged players who will be part of the Vietnam Under-23 team for the 31st edition of the SEA Games next month.

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo made the announcement of the inclusion of the trio who are already key players for the Vietnam national team’s campaign in the recent third round qualifying of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

For the SEA Games, the defending champions are in Group A against Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Timor Leste.

Group B are Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and Lao.

