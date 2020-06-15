Football Federation Australia (FFA) CEO James Johnson confirmed that FFA, the Hyundai A-League clubs and Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) have reached agreement on a comprehensive plan for the re-start of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season.

“We are committed to delivering the completion of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season and have agreed to a comprehensive plan with the Hyundai A-League clubs and the PFA,” Johnson said

“All parties have worked together extremely hard behind the scenes to ensure the professional game is ready to resume.

“We are now looking forward to the agreement of our broadcast partner, Fox Sports, to our fixture proposal and timings. That’s the final piece of the jigsaw and once we have it in place we can move forward quickly.”

The plan is based on a hub approach which will allow for innovative commercial and broadcast opportunities. It incorporates best practice health protocols for players and officials and provides a schedule that will bring a constant stream of games over a 35-day program.

