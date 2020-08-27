Trevor Morgan has expressed his excitement of being appointed the new head coach of the Philippines Football League (PFL) side United City.

“I cannot wait to get onto the training field with the players and look forward to working with a group of high-quality players and staff.

“I have been given a wonderful opportunity to help take an already very successful team to the next level, and I will give everything I have to help improve our team and to further establish Philippine Football as a force to be reckoned with in Asia,” said the well-travelled Trevor.

After having served as assistants at Birmingham and also Exeter in the United Kingdom, Trevor took full charge at Sorrento FC in Western Australia.

Then it was a switch between Sengkang in Singapore and then Sarawak in Malaysia before he spent a considerable amount of time in India – from East Bengal to Kerala and then Dempo to Pune.

The 63-year-old Trevor also served as an assistant coach for Hull City FC during the 2008-2009 season, making him the first Australian coach to work in the English Premier League (EPL).

“His exposure to various leagues has prepared him very well for his new role at United City FC,” said UCFC co-founder Eric Gottschalk.

“We are excited and proud to have him on board, especially since the season is about to start.”

