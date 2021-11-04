Winning the US Grand Prix was a big feat for the Team. How did it feel to be on the top step of the podium again?

It was of course a great feeling to be back on the top step at the US Grand Prix. The last few races were obviously quite difficult with various engine penalties and a few unlucky moments, so it definitely felt good to be back up there with Checo beside me. It was a very satisfying win, we showed good pace at the US GP so I’m looking to build on that momentum and it was of course also very important to score solid points for the championship.

Looking ahead to the Mexican Grand Prix, what are your expectations for the race? You’ve won in Mexico twice and this is a track that we’ve been strong at in the past.

Yes I have good memories from racing in Mexico with my two race wins. I’m looking forward to racing here again especially after not being able to travel here for a while. I know we will have a lot more fans now with Checo in the Team too so I’m looking forward to seeing all of them at the track and of course hopefully we can have a competitive weekend.

Mexico is the start of another triple header. How do you prepare mentally and physically for three back to back races?

I’m looking forward to it and I’m excited to get going, although I know the triple header is going to be busy! It’s incredibly important for myself and the Team to try and nail the next three races now that we are fighting for the championship. There will be a lot of travelling time and time differences but I’m looking forward to being back on track in Mexico and Brazil and I’m looking forward to the challenge of racing on the new track in Qatar.

The fastest two laps in the history of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez both belong to Red Bull Racing Honda. Daniel Ricciardo’s time of 1:14.759s set the track record in 2018, before Max Verstappen lowered it in 2019 by just 0.001s!

At 2,200 metres above sea level, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is the highest elevation circuit visited by Formula 1 this season. The Red Bull Ring in Austria is F1’s second highest circuit in 2021, sitting at 700 metres above sea level.

It was at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in 1965 that Honda claimed their first Grand Prix victory in Formula 1, with Richie Ginther driving the RA272. It was also the first victory for a V12 engine since 1951!

Mexico City has the distinction of having hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix, the 1968 Summer Olympic Games and two football World Cup finals. The only other cities to have hosted all three events are Rio de Janeiro and Berlin.

