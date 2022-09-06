ASICS announces the results of athletes around the region who participated in ASICS’ META : Time : Trials Bangkok.

Muhammad Ikbolasen from Malaysia took home first place in the Elite Men’s 10km race, with a winning time of 31:31, while Goh Chui Ling from Singapore took victory with a time of 39:15 in the Elite Women’s 10km race.

A total of 28 elite athletes and around 200 participants gathered to take part in the Athletics Association of Thailand (AAT) certified META : Time : Trials Bangkok, South East Asia edition in the capital city of Thailand, Bangkok. The runners were challenged to beat their Personal Best (PBs) over the 10km race distance, unleashing their speed to deliver the record-setting performances.

PBs were achieved with all runners wearing ASICS’ new METASPEED™+ shoes. Building on the great success of the METASPEED™ series introduced in 2021, ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS) has utilized data accumulated through elite athletes in competitions to refine the product design, enabling runners to sprint with greater agility and enhanced comfort.

The start-finish point of the race took place at Stadium One, where participants ran through four main roads of Bantadtong road, Rama 4 road, Phayathai road and Rama 1 road.

Despite the humid race conditions, 3 personal bests were set by Muhammad Ikbolasen, Lam Quang Nhat and Tahira Najmunissa in the elite categories.

Muhammad Ikbolasen celebrated his first trip out of Malaysia with a win and personal best, improving his time by 1 minute and 7 seconds. He was joined by Subas Gurung from Nepal and Nicholas Impey from United Kingdom on the podium for the Elite Men’s event. In the Elite Women’s 10km race, Southeast Asian Games Bronze medallist, Goh Chui Ling was crowned Champion while Woraphan Nuansri from Thailand and Noor Amelia Musa from Malaysia finished second and third respectively.

3 Kenyan runners dominated with blistering pace in their METASPEED+ and were joined by 3 Thai runners on the podium in the Mass Participation category.

Through this year’s edition of META: Time : Trials and the improved METASPEED™+ series, ASICS reinforces its position as the pioneer of innovation in the running sector, furthering its continued commitment to provide elite athletes with the ideal platform to unleash their potential.

The METASPEED™+ series is now available online at ASICS.com and selected retail partners.

For full event details, please refer to the following:

Elite Men 10k Results

NAME COUNTRY TIME Muhammad Ikbolasen Malaysia 31:31 (PB) Subas Gurung Nepal 31:55 Nick Impey United Kingdom 33:13 Trí Nguyễn Anh Viet Nam 33:19 Poo Vasanthan Malaysia 33:47 Muhaizar Mohamad Malaysia 34:21 Nik Fakaruddin Malaysia 34:27 Tony Payne Thailand 35:58 Melvin Wong Singapore 36:01 Jaray Jearanai Thailand 37:39 Podjanawed Changvichien Thailand 38:15 Settawut Thanaaeknithiwat Thailand 38:16 Muhammad Shah Feroz Moheden Singapore 38:39 Jeevaneesh Soundararajah Singapore 39:16 Pongsakorn Mettarikanon Thailand 41:05 Lam Quang Nhat Viet Nam 41:16 (PB) Tanakorn Boonprasitpol Thailand 42:25 Arthit Soda Thailand DNF Robi Syanturi Indonesia DNF Yothin Yaprajan Thailand DNF

Elite Women 10k Results

NAME COUNTRY TIME Chui Ling Goh Singapore 39:15 Woraphan Nuanlsri Thailand 40:43 Noor Amelia Musa Malaysia 40:57 Tahira Najmunisaa Muhammad Zaid Malaysia 41:21 (PB) Piyanuch Sukchat Thailand 41:49 Suneeka Prichaprong Thailand 42:14 Trinh Nguyen Viet Nam 43:10 Pretty Sihite Indonesia 50:25

#ASICSMY #ASICSTH #METASPEED #METASPEEDMY #FINDYOURSPEED

Like this: Like Loading...