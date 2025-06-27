Thailand head coach Futoshi Ikeda was satisfied with his team’s 4-0 victory over Timor-Leste in their AFC Women’s Asian Cup™ 2026 Qualifiers Group B opener but admitted there is still plenty of room for improvement.While Saowalak Pengngam stole the spotlight with a hat-trick, Ikeda stressed that Thailand should have been more ruthless in front of the goal. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_womens_asian_cup.html/news/ikeda-expects-better-from-thailand #AFF#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...