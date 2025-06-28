Malaysia won the first 2 gold medals decided in the open category waterski events today.

As expected, Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah won the open women’s tricks gold medal while her older sibling, Aiden Yoong Hanifah, grabbed the open men’s tricks gold.

To crown it off, younger brother Adam Yoong Hanifah also claimed the bronze podium place in men’s tricks.

Aaliyah scored 7130 points to beat Indonesia’s Nailah Putri, who scored 3640 points, with Japan’s Saaya Hirosawa in 3rd at 3520 points.

In men’s tricks, 19-year-old old Aiden won his first ever open men’s tricks in the Asian championships with a new PB and national record of 5700 points, beating Jo Nakamura of Japan to second at 5490 points.

Younger brother Adam, 17 and 2017 SEA Games gold medallist, rose to claim the final podium spot with 4520 points.

“I’m super happy that my brothers also climbed the podium in men’s tricks. There will be more golds to come, hopefully in tomorrow’s finals for slalom and jump,” said Aaliyah.

“We are also close to Japan in the prestigious fight for the Open Team Overall gold medal. Let’s see what tomorrow brings,” team manager Emirul Shahimy Wahab said in a statement to the media.

