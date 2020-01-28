The 2020 season of Indonesia’s Liga 1 is scheduled to start on 29 February.

This was decided at a stakeholders meeting of organisers PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB) that was also attended by PSSI President Mochamad Iriawan and also vice president Cucu Sumantri.

“We plan to start the league early this season which is on 29 February. We hope that it can be realised,” said Cucu.

He said that the reason for the early start to the league season was made in the best interest of the players where in 2019, the league started in May which resulted in some issues.

“With the early start to the season, it meant that the players will have better recovery time between matches and also for those players who were called for national duty. This will allow them the opportunity to do better for international matches,” he added.