The Indonesia Under-19 team will head to France in December after spending some two months in Croatia.

The team under head coach Shin Tae-yong is currently in Croatia where they have been in training and playing matches since 30 August 2020.

The team will head back to Indonesia on 28 October 2020 and where the players will be returned to their respective clubs before their next assignment.

”The team will head to France on 8-22 December 2020 before taking part in the Toulon Tournament (21 December to – 1 January 2021),” said Mochamad Iriawan, President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI).

“We will continue to monitor the progress of the team where the target is for them to advance past the group stage and hopefully finished among the top eight.”

The team’s last friendly game was a 4-0 win over the U19 team from Hadjuk Split two days ago off goals from Bagas Kaffa (19th minute), Pratama Arhan (48th penalty), Beckham Putra (53rd penalty), Jack Brown (78th).

The team had played ten previous friendlies – Bulgaria (0-3), Croatia (1-7), Saudi Arabia (3-3), Qatar (2-1 and 1-1), Bosnia Herzegovina (0-1), Dinamo Zagreb (1-0), NK Dugopolje (3-0) and North Macedonia (4-1 dan 0-0).

