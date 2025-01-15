The Indonesia women’s Futsal team sets the early pace in Group B qualifiers of the AFC Women’s Futsal Championship 2025 when they thumped Kyrgyzstan 11-3 at the Among Rogo Sports Hall in Yogyakarta earlier today.A flurry of goals underlined the early exchanges, as Indonesia took a 5-3 lead at the half, with goals from Diah Tri Lestari(4th minute), Insyafadya Salsabillah (8th), Fitriya Hilda (13th), Nisma Francida Rusdiana (13th), and an own goal from Aizhan Boronbekova (19th).Kyrgyzstan’s goals were scored by Nursuluu Murzakulova in the 10th minute, Boronbekova (12th) and Nagima Turalieva (19th).In the second half, it was all Indonesia, with goals from Alya Ananda Hendrita (22nd and 27th minutes), Dinar Kartikasari (26th), Diah (31st), Fitri Rosdiana (35th), and Nisma (40th).In the meantime, in Group D, Vietnam beat host Myanmar 5-1 at the MFF Futsal Indoor Stadium in Yangon.The ASEAN champions had a brace each from K’ Thua (3rd and 34th minute) and Nguyen Phuong Anh (9th and 14th minute) to thank with another from Tran Thi Thu Xuan (12th) for the victory.Myanmar’s only goal of the game was through Ya Min Thant Zin (12th minute).Elsewhere, Thailand picked up their second win in Group A with an 8-1 demolition of Palestine while the Philippines were 2-0 winners over Turkmenistan in Group C. #AFF

